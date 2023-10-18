Catholic World News

Religious leaders ‘disappear’ in Russian-occupied Ukraine

October 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on Forum 18

CWN Editor's Note: Russian officials have refused to answer questions about the disappearance of religious leaders in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, reports the Forum 18 news service.

Two Catholic priests—Fathers Ivan Levytsky and Bohdan Heleta—have been missing since November 2022. Father Kostiantyn Maksimov, a priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, disappeared in May 2023. A Russian spokesman told Forum 18 that he had no information about the whereabouts of Father Maksimov, and “even if we had, we wouldn’t give it by phone.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!