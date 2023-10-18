Catholic World News

UK Catholic teacher who refused to teach gender ideology could be banned from classroom for life

October 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Glawdys Leger, 43, “told students that humans are born male and female and that same-sex sexual practices were sinful,” according to the report. “She also refused to use teaching materials designed to encourage young people to become politically active in advancing rights for same-sex attracted and transsexual people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!