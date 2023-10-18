Catholic World News

Franciscan University of Steubenville bucks Ohio’s declining enrollment trends

October 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2010, Ohio has experienced a “steep decline in the number of traditional-aged students who are graduating,” Todd Jones, president of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Ohio, told an Ohio NPR station. Nonetheless, Franciscan University of Steubenville has admitted its largest freshman class ever.

