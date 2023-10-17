Catholic World News

Benedictine priest removed from ministry over hush-money charge

October 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Benedictine priest has been removed as pastor of a church in the Baltimore archdiocese, after he acknowledged that he had made a $200,000 settlement to avoid charges of sexual assault.

Father Paschal Morlino, OSB, said that the charges made by an adult male were untrue. “I just wanted to keep him quiet, to be rid of him, because he was just stirring up trouble,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

