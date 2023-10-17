Catholic World News

Colombian archbishop: Synod cannot endorse same-sex blessings

October 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Synod on Synodality “cannot remove pages from the Bible,” notes Archbishop José Gomez Rodriguez of Manizales, Colombia.

In an interview with ACI Prensa, the Colombian archbishop said that the Church cannot and will not approve blessings for homosexual unions. He said that some media accounts have misinterpreted a statement by Pope Francis, who does not “remotely want that.” He said that “what the Pope wants is for our to handle with great respect and delicacy the questions people have in their hearts.”

