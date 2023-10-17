Catholic World News

US bishops encourage faithful to join in day of prayer and fasting for peace in Holy Land

October 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We join Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, and all the Ordinaries of the Holy Land in calling for a day of fasting, abstinence, and prayer on October 17th,” the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops tweeted.

