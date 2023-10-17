Catholic World News

‘Veiled threat’ against Los Angeles Catholic schools leads to closings

October 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “This morning a few of our Catholic schools along with other non-Catholic schools received a spam email threating school safety that is similar to an email distributed to schools and institutions in Europe last week that was found to be not credible and meant to cause disruption, panic and fear,” the Archdiocese of Los Angeles said in a statement.

“The schools that received the email cancelled classes for the day out of an abundance of caution while the matter was being investigated,” the archdiocese added.

