Bahrain’s king visits Vatican, meets with Pope

October 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The king of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad ibn ʿIsa Al Khalifah, met with Pope Francis on October 16.

The Pontiff thanked the king “for his humanitarian initiatives and for Bahrain’s hosting of global conferences promoting dialogue, mutual respect, tolerance, and religious freedom, as well as his noble efforts for the benefit of all peoples,” according to the Bahrain News Agency.

The king, in turn, “praised His Holiness’s significant contribution to fostering dialogue and understanding among various religions, cultures, and civilizations, promoting human fraternity and tolerance, and fostering coexistence.”

The king also “affirmed that Bahrain will remain a hub of coexistence for people of different faiths, promoting respect and freedom of practicing religion.”

Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to the Arab nation last November.

