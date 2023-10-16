Catholic World News

World Council of Churches questions ban on Ukrainian Orthodox

October 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The World Council of Churches (WCC) has voiced “serious concerns” about a measure before the Ukrainian parliament that would effectively ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church because of its historic ties to Moscow.

The WCC said that the bill “could be used in ways that violate international norms of religious freedom or belief.” It could also “rupture social cohesion in Ukraine,” and raise questions about Ukraine’s membership in the Council of Europe, the WCC warned.

