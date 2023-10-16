Catholic World News

Chinese bishops leave Synod early

October 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Two Chinese bishops who were participating in the Synod on Synodality have left Rome early, without explanation.

Bishops Antonio Yao Shun and Bishop Joseph Yang Yongqiang are returning to their dioceses in mainland China, while the Synod’s deliberations continue. Their early departure mirrors the behavior of two Chinese bishops who participated in the 2018 Synod on Youth.

