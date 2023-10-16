Catholic World News

Former Irish president decries Catholic ‘sexist humbug’

October 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Former Irish president Mary McAleese said that the Church’s refusal to ordain women is based on “unscholarly sexist humbug masquerading as threadbare theology.”

In a speech calling for radical changes in the Church, McAleese—who has become an inveterate critic of the hierarchy—said that the Church “belongs to an old distintegrating empire of generals and conscripts,” and claimed that Church teachings are often oppressive and are not consonant with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

