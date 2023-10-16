Catholic World News

Australian voters reject bid to broaden indigenous rights; bishop foresees more efforts

October 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Australian voters have turned down a referendum proposal that would have given the country’s indigenous peoples an advisory role in the government. But a representative of the Australian bishops’ conference emphasizes that the result “doesn’t mean we accept the status quo.”

Bishop Charles Gauci, who chairs the bishops’ committee for relations with the indigenous peoples, said called for continued work to achieve “outcomes that will see inequalities in our country narrowed, a path to reconciliation pursued and a more prosperous nation emerge.”

