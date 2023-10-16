Catholic World News

US bishops’ support cited in passage of law now aimed to accommodate abortions

October 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Support from the US Conference of Catholic Bishops helped to secure Congressional approval of a measure that is now being used to press employers to accommodate their employees’ abortion plans, according to an independent Catholic group.

CatholicVote reports that pro-abortion lobbyists cited the bishops’ support for the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act as a means of defusing opposition to the bill. Once the bill was passed, and the Biden administration announced plans to interpret the legislation to enforce an abortion mandate, the US bishops urged public opposition to that plan.

