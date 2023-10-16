Catholic World News

Papal appeal for protection of Armenian churches in Nagorno-Karabakh

October 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Tens of thousands of Armenian Christians have fled from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia following a military offensive by predominantly Muslim Azerbaijan.

“My concern for the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh has not waned,” Pope Francis said on October 15. “In addition to the humanitarian situation of the displaced people—which is serious—I would also like to make a special appeal for the protection of the monasteries and places of worship in the region.”

“I hope that, starting with the authorities and all the inhabitants, they can be respected and protected as part of the local culture, expressions of faith and a sign of a fraternity that makes it possible to live together despite differences,” he added.

