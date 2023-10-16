Catholic World News

Do not be deaf to God’s invitations, Pope tells pilgrims

October 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During his Sunday Angelus address on October 15, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 21:1-14, the Gospel reading of the day.

The Pontiff encouraged the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square to respond to the invitations that God sends us “to make space for him”: “in the Mass, in listening to the Word, in prayer and also in charity, because by helping those who are weak or poor, by keeping company with those who are lonely, by listening to those who ask for attention, by consoling those who suffer, one is with the Lord.”

“May Mary, who with her ‘yes’ made room for God, help us not to be deaf to his invitations,” Pope Francis concluded.

