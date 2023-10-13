Catholic World News

Vatican News highlights visit by Whoopi Goldberg

October 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican News gave prominent coverage to a brief meeting between Pope Francis and Whoopi Goldberg, the American entertainer and commentator.

Goldberg—an outspoken advocate of legal abortion, who has reported that she obtained multiple abortions herself—said that she had long sought to meet with the Pope, to thank him for his leadership on issues such as climate change.

An avid beekeeper, Goldberg said that she wanted to send the Pope some bees.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

