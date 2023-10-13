Catholic World News

Vatican ready to mediate in Holy Land

October 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, has said that the Vatican “is ready for any necessary mediation, as always,” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“I do not know how much room for dialogue there can be between Israel and the Hamas militia,” the cardinal said. “But if there is—and we hope there is—it should be pursued immediately.”

Cardinal Parolin denounced the Hamas attacks on Israel as “inhuman.” He went on to say: “It is the right of those who are attacked to defend themselves, but even legitimate defense must respect the parameter of proportionality.”

