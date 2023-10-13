Catholic World News

Synod organizers will not identify members of small discussion groups

October 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The organizers of the Synod on Synodality have declined to reveal which participants are assigned to the small groups discussing different topics.

Each small group is asked to discuss specific issues, and journalists have asked for information about the membership of the groups, hoping that the information might offer some clues about the likely outcome of the discussions. But the Synod organizers have said that information will not be made available.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!