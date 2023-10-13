Catholic World News

New bishop discusses challenges, opportunities for Church in Finland

October 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On September 29, Pope Francis appointed a Spanish Opus Dei missionary priest as the new bishop of Helsinki; the diocese covers all of Finland.

In an interview, Father Raimo Goyarrola, formerly the diocese’s vicar general, discusses the Church in Finland, where 29 priests minister to 30,000 Catholics in a country that is about the size of Montana. 25 Orthodox and Lutheran churches permit Catholic priests to celebrate Mass on site.

