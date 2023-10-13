Catholic World News

Catholic Relief Services scrambles to recover after devastating Afghan earthquakes

October 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Herat earthquakes have damaged a Catholic Relief Services office in Afghanistan, as well as the homes of some of its staff.

“The damage is significant,” said Anne Bousquet, the organization’s Afghanistan representative. “There have been total villages that have been leveled.”

