Israeli envoy welcomes Pope’s support

October 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Raphael Schutz, the Israeli ambassador to the Holy See, has welcomed the statement by Pope Francis condemning the Hamas attack.

Schutz said that the Pope’s statement “fills a vacuum I felt needed to be filled in recent days, especially recognizing the right of Israel to self-defense.” He also welcomed the Pontiff’s call for the release of hostages captured by Hamas.

