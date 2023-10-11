Catholic World News

Pope affirms Israeli right to self-defense, expresses concern about Gaza blockade

October 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following his October 11 general audience, Pope Francis affirmed Israel’s right to defend itself, Vatican News reported.

“I continue to follow what is happening in Israel and Palestine with tears and apprehension: many people killed, others injured,” the Pope said. “I pray for those families who have seen a feast day transformed into a day of mourning, and I ask that the hostages be released immediately.”

“It is the right of those who are attacked to defend themselves, but I am very concerned about the total siege under which the Palestinians are living in Gaza, where there have also been many innocent victims,” he continued. “Terrorism and extremism do not help reach a solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, but fuel hatred, violence, revenge, and only cause each to other suffer.”

“The Middle East does not need war, but peace, a peace built on dialogue and the courage of fraternity,” he concluded.

