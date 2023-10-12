Catholic World News

Caritas Jerusalem suspends work, prepares emergency plan

October 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas has temporarily closed its offices in Jerusalem “for security reasons,” but the international Catholic charity is working on an emergency plan to help the people suffering because of the warfare in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Caritas officials estimate that over 100,000 people have already been displaced in Gaza, including some of the charity’s staff members.

