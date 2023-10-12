Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen critiques Vatican response to dubia

October 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen has issued a critique of the responses given by Pope Francis to the dubia submitted by five cardinals before the Synod on Synodality.

The retired Hong Kong prelate, who was one of the cardinals who signed the dubia, said that the Pope’s replies “were not precise responses and did not resolve the doubts.” He was particularly unsatisfied with the Pontiff’s reply to the question on blessing for homosexual couples, asking: “How can the Church, in such an important matter, leave the people without a clear rule and trust individual discernment?”

Cardinal Zen also strongly suggested that the Pope’s replies to the dubia were actually written by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. He voiced the suspicion that “these responses are part of the arsenal of answers that the organizers of the Synod,...had already prepared to respond to the disturbers of their agenda.

