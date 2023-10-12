Catholic World News

A synod ‘does not have doctrinal authority,’ Mexican dubia cardinal says

October 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on ACI Prensa

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Juan Sandoval Íñiguez, the retired archbishop of Guadalajara, was among the five cardinals who submitted dubia to Pope Francis this summer.

The prelate, who discussed why he submitted the dubia, said that “doctrinal authority resides in the Pope or in the worldwide episcopate together with the Pope. A synod has only pastoral competencies; it must see to the best application of the Gospel to the faithful in pastoral care.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!