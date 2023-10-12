Catholic World News

US bishops to elect new secretary, committee chairmen at fall meeting

October 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At their November meeting, the US bishops will elect a new secretary, who is also ex-officio chairman of the Committee on Priorities and Plans, described by The Pillar as the most powerful USCCB committee. The candidates are Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City and Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland (OR).

The bishops will also elect new chairmen of the Committees on Catholic Education, Communications, Cultural Diversity in the Church, Doctrine, National Collections, and Pro-Life Activities.

