New York pregnancy-help center files suit against vandals

October 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: CompassCare, a New York pregnancy-help center, has filed a federal lawsuit against pro-abortion vandals.

CompassCare has twice suffered attacks by vandals. The lawsuit charges two women—Hannah Kamke and Jennifer Page—with responsibility for the attacks. James Harden, the chief executive of the pregnancy center, said that he decided to file suit because of the failure of federal authorities to bring charges in connection with a firebombing attack in June 2022, which was followed by a plea-bargaining agreement allowing only misdemeanor charges for a later incident in which pro-abortion slogans were spray-painted on the center’s walls.

