COP28 leader thanks Pope for climate-change advocacy

October 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 11 with Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the president-designate of the UN’s COP28 conference on climate change, which will be held in December in Dubai.

Dr. Al Jaber thanked the Pontiff for his outspoken stand on climate change, saying: “Without a doubt, your intervention and advocacy for action will inspire millions and will help us raise the ambition at COP28 that we urgently need to course-correct.”

The COP28 presidency announced that the conference in Dubai will include inter-faith initiatives, and indicated the hope that religious leaders would unite in support of a call for stronger action on “rapidly decarbonizing the energy system of today” while at the same time creating a system that “ensures universal energy access.” The COP28 statement did not indicate how this ambitious goal would be achieved.

