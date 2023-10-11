Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, pays tribute to St. Josephine Bakhita

October 11, 2023

Continuing his series of Wednesday catecheses on the theme of “the passion for evangelization: the apostolic zeal of the believer,” Pope Francis devoted his October 11 general audience to St. Josephine Bakhita (c. 1869-1947).

“In our catechesis on apostolic zeal, we have been reflecting on the spread of the Gospel through the witness of men and women of every time and plac,” Pope Francis said, in the words of the Vatican summary of his remarks. “Today we turn once more to Africa and to the powerful witness of Saint Josephine Bakhita.”

The summary continued:

Born in Darfur in Sudan, Josephine was kidnapped as a child and sold into slavery. Despite the violence and terrible sufferings she endured, she never despaired. In the cross of Christ she discovered the source of a merciful love that affirms our innate dignity as God’s children, brings true freedom and enables us to forgive and indeed love those who wrong us. The experience of God’s mercy and forgiveness inspired Josephine to devote herself to Christ as a religious and to serve others humbly and selflessly in Italy, her new country. The life of Saint Josephine Bakhita reveals the power of God’s grace to transform lives, to resolve conflicts and to bring about the justice, reconciliation and peace so greatly needed in our time. Let us entrust ourselves to her prayers and ask especially for the gift of peace for our brothers and sisters in war-torn Sudan and in so many other parts of our world.

