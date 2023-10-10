Catholic World News

Lilly Endowment grants aimed to improve Catholic preaching

October 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Lilly Endowment has made 81 grants to Christian institutions, as part of a Compelling Preaching Initiative, with the goal of improving the quality of preaching in Christian churches.

Among the Catholic institutions receiving Lilly grants of over $1 million are St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Philadelphia, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the Catholic Extension Society, the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, and Catholic University,

