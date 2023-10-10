Catholic World News

Sri Lanka’s bishops seek release of intelligence reports on Easter bombings

October 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops’ conference of Sri Lanka has renewed a call for President Ranii Wickremesinghe to release reports from international intelligence agencies about the Easter Sunday bombings that killed 269 people in April 2019.

Although the government has arrested members of an Islamic militant group in connection with the bombings, leaders of the Catholic Church—led by Cardinal Malcom Ranjith—have indicated that they believe the government is withholding evidence of a broader conspiracy.

President Wickremesinghe has disclosed that Sri Lanka has received reports about the bombing from the FBI and from intelligence services in India, Pakistan, China, and the UK. The Catholic bishops are asking for public release of those reports.

