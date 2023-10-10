Catholic World News

Covid cases at Synod meeting, but sessions continue

October 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops, announced on October 9 that “there is no reason for alarm” although several participants in the Synod meeting have tested positive for Covid.

Cardinal Grech said that “after hearing medical recommendations,” organizers decided that the Synod meetings could continue, “as long as we all take proper precautions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

