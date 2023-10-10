Catholic World News

New Zealand bishops urge politicians to focus on real issues, not trivia

October 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on NZ Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: “We are concerned with the growing trivialization of politics, with the focus of politicians and media being on mistakes, misdemeanors or scandals of individual parliamentarians instead of being on the scandals of poverty, mental health, and the diminishment of the sanctity and dignity of life,” New Zealand’s bishops said in their statement for the October 14 general election.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!