Abuse survivors weigh in on the Synod

October 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “There is no zero tolerance requirement for abuse of children by clergy in the Catholic Church,” said Peter Isely of SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests). “There isn’t. Pope Francis has talked about zero tolerance when it’s convenient.”

