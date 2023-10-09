Catholic World News

Ukraine parliament weighs measure to outlaw Russia-linked Orthodox Church

October 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Ukrainian lawmakers are rallying behind a measure that could ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has historic ties to the Moscow patriarchate.

The proposed legislation—which has been endorsed by enough members of parliament to virtually guarantee passage—contains a provision that reads: “Activities of religious organizations that are affiliated with the centers of influence of a religious organization, the governing center of which is located outside of Ukraine in a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine, are not allowed.”

Although the Russian Orthodox Church has supported Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church has broken with Moscow and criticized the Russian aggression. Many Orthodox parishes that had been loyal to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church have switched their allegiance to the independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine in the months since the war began. Nevertheless, Ukrainian political leaders have called for restrictions on the churches that remain canonically linked to Moscow, suggesting that their activities undermine national security.

