Catholic World News

Israeli embassy cautions Pope against moral equivalence

October 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: As Church leaders condemned the Hamas attack on Israel, the Israeli embassy to the Holy See warned against “linguistic ambiguities” in statements from the Vatican.

“The response of Israel cannot be described as anything other than the right of legitimate self-defense,” an embassy statement said. “To suggest parallelisms where they don’t exist isn’t diplomatic pragmatism, it’s just wrong.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!