Indonesia adopts Christian name for Jesus to avoid controversy

October 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Indonesian government has announced that the Arabic term Isa al-Masih, which has been used to refer to Jesus, will no longer be used in official practice. Instead the government will use Yesus Kristus, the name of Jesus that is used in Christian prayer and liturgy.

The term Isa al-Masih, is adapted from the Arabic language of the Qu’ran, and has often been used in Indonesia, a nation with a Muslim majority. But government and religious leaders alike hoped to avoid the sort of controversy that has troubled Malaysia, where the use of “Allah” to refer to God—by Muslims and Christians alike—sparked religious tensions.

