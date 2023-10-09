Catholic World News

Belgian bishop says euthanasia not always wrong

October 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Johan Bonny of Antwerp has questioned the Church’s teaching that euthanasia is always morally wronbg, saying that it is “too simple an answer that leaves no room for discernment.”

Bishop Bonny told an interviewer: “All questions deserve answers adapted to a situation.” He went on to say that a request for assisted suicide from a young man is “not equivalent to that of a person of 90 who faces an incurable illness.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church (#2277) teaches: “Whatever its motives and means, direct euthanasia consists in putting an end to the lives of handicapped, sick, or dying persons. It is morally unacceptable.”

