Catholic World News

Lebanese Patriarch: Holy Spirit is protagonist in Church’s mission and Synod

October 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at morning Mass at the Synod of Bishops, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai said that the Holy Spirit is the real “protagonist of the mission entrusted to the Church and thus of the entire synodal journey.”

The Lebanese prelate delivered the homily during the Eucharistic liturgy at which Melkite Patriarch Youssef Absi presided, using the Byzantine rite.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!