Pope encourages pilgrims to be grateful to God

October 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During his Sunday Angelus address on October 8, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 21:33-43, the Gospel reading of the day.

“Ungrateful and greedy thoughts insinuated themselves into the minds of the tenants” in the parable of the wicked husbandmen, Pope Francis said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “With this parable, Jesus reminds us what happens when a person deceives him/herself into thinking that he or she does things on their own, and they forget to be grateful, they forget the real basis of life: that good comes from the grace of God, that good comes from his free gift.”

“May Mary, whose soul glorifies the Lord, help us make gratitude the light that dawns daily in our hearts,” the Pope concluded.

