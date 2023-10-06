Catholic World News

Vatican publishes new book of Pope’s essays

October 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican publishing house, Libreria Editrice Vaticana, has released a new book containing two essays by Pope Francis.

The small new volume includes a piece that the future Pontiff wrote in 1991, while serving as Archbishop of Buenos Aires, on the topic of corruption and sin; and a letter he wrote this year to the priests of the Rome diocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!