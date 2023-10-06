Catholic World News

Irish police make arrests, enforcing abortion clinic buffer zones

October 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Two pro-life activists have been arrested for praying outside Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, as a new law takes effect that bans protests at facilities where abortions are performed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

