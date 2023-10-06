Catholic World News

Irish bishops urge lawmakers not to legalize assisted suicide

October 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: “Our legislators are currently engaged in discussing the legalization of assisted suicide,” the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference said in an October 5 statement. “We appeal, in the strongest possible terms, to all our legislators, who are entrusted with the care of the common good, to respect the integrity of healthcare as a service to life from conception until natural death.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!