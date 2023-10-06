Catholic World News

Italian archbishop: Proclaiming Jesus is ‘the greatest urgency’

October 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As the Synod of Bishops begins in Rome, “the greatest urgency, the truest reform is that of making Jesus our passion, our love, our everything,” Archbishop Domenico Sorrentino of Assisi-Nocera Umbra-Gualdo Tadino wrote in an October 4 letter.

The prelate, who is not a Synod participant, added that “the world, without knowing it, is awaiting a Church that proclaims and announces his holy name with new vigor.”

