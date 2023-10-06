Catholic World News

Ecological activists at Vatican event respond to Laudate Deum

October 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On October 5, ecological activists joined the director of the Vatican press office in discussing Laudate Deum (CWN analysis), the Pope’s new apostolic exhortation on climate change.

Jonathan Safran Foer, an American novelist, asked, “What is ecological grace if not the sum of daily, hourly decisions, to take a bit less than our hands can hold, to eat other than what we might crave in any given moment, to create limits for ourselves so that we might be able to share in this bounty?”

