Bishops’ ministry joins campaign in Brazil against privatization of prisons

October 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops’ conference’s Prison Pastoral Ministry is part of a coalition that opposes President Lula da Silva’s efforts to build privately-run prisons.

“The contracts signed with the private sector seem to favor mass incarceration, with the inclusion of contractual clauses that require minimum occupation rates for prison units, combined with the remuneration of the companies for each incarcerated person,” the coalition stated.

