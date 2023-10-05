Catholic World News

Synod of Bishops publishes retreat texts

October 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On October 1, 2, and 3, participants in the Synod of Bishops took part in a pre-synodal retreat. Father Timothy Radcliffe, OP, and Sister Maria Grazia Angelini, OSB, offered meditations; Bishop Raymond Poisson (Canada), Anthony Randazzo (Australia), and Archbishop Jaime Spengler (Brazil) preached the homilies.

The Synod of Bishops has published all 15 texts; 12 are available in English.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

