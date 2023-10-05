Catholic World News

19% of Italians attend Mass weekly

October 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: 78% of Italians say they are Catholic, according to the Italian National Institute of Statistics, and 19% attend Mass weekly, according to a Pew Research Center survey. 60% of couples opt for Catholic weddings, and 70% of funerals are Catholic funerals.

