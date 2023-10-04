Catholic World News

Vietnamese court sentences Christian for ‘undermining unity’

October 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on Licas

CWN Editor's Note: A Vietnamese Christian has been sentenced to eight years in prison for “undermining the unity policy” of the country’s ruling regime.



The defendant, Rian Thih, “honestly testified and admitted the crime,” according to an official government newspaper. The charge of “undermining unity” has been used by government officials to justify action against proponents of religious freedom.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!