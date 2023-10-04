Catholic World News

PA bishop comments on Pope’s remarks on blessing same-sex unions

October 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Lawrence Persico of Erie (PA) offered a comment to the local media following the publication of Pope Francis’s July letter in which he discussed the possible blessing of same-sex unions.

“For everyone who may be concerned about that, I think we have to see how it plays out,” said Bishop Persico. “The important piece is the Pope was telling us that we have to be open to others and treat others with respect and dignity,”

